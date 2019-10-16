Rollover on I-15 sends 1 to hospital, blocks traffics at Nevada-Arizona border

Written by Mori Kessler
October 16, 2019
A truck and travel trailer rolled on Interstate 15 in Arizona, blocking traffic and sending one person to the hospital, Mohave County, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The southbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Arizona just before the Nevada border were temporarily blocked Wednesday night due to a truck and trailer rollover that sent one person to the hospital.

Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 15 in Arizona due to a truck and trailer rollover near the Nevada border, Mohave County, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2019 | Submitted photo, St. George News

Around 6 p.m. MST, the driver of a pickup truck pulling a travel trailer lost control of the vehicle and rolled both the truck and trailer near milepost 1 of the Arizona stretch of I-15, Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire Chief Jeff Hunt said.

Two men were in the pickup, while a woman was in the trailer when it rolled, Hunt said. The force of the roll caused the trailer to come loose from its framework, he said.

Both the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District and Mesquite Fire Department responded to the scene, along with troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Mesquite firefighters were able to remove the woman from the trailer through a window. She was taken by ambulance to Mesa View Regional Hospital in Mesquite, Nevada, with non-critical injuries.

The two men in the truck refused ambulance transport.

The trailer landed across both lanes of traffic, which caused traffic to be moved to the shoulder in order to get by, albeit slowly. This caused traffic to begin to back up as responders dealt with the scene.

Given the circumstances surrounding the incident, those involved were lucky, Hunt said.

“It should have been far more severe,” he said.

