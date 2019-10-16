Performance Player of the Week: Crimson Cliffs’ Lainee Moss

FEATURE — Always sporting a pink headband for good luck during games, Crimson Cliffs senior Lainee Moss has been a fan of soccer most of her life. She remembers watching her favorite player, Orlando Pride’s Alex Morgan, when she was a little kid, and she has always looked up to her for inspiration.

Morgan, at just 30 years old, is one of the most effective goal scorers in U.S. soccer history, scoring the 10th most international goals at 107. Moss said besides wearing the pink headband for luck, she actually started sporting it because that’s what Morgan did.

And two years ago, Moss tore her ACL, another trait she shares with the star soccer player.

“It was just cool to watch her recover and her coming back onto the U.S. women’s team.”

Given the issues Crimson Cliffs has experienced with their home field, Moss said it was pretty frustrating at first not being able to practice on turf but then having to go out and play their games on turf, but she said they’ve been able to cope with it really well.

Moss said her most memorable game of the season was their senior night win against Dixie High School.

“It was just a really good game,” she said. “We all wanted to win, and it went into overtime and we were able to score the golden goal. It was just a lot of fun, and we had a lot of students there that were supporting … it’s just a good atmosphere.”

In her spare time at school, the 4.0 GPA student works with the Hope Squad, a student group fighting depression and helping students that are suffering at their school. This week is “Happiness Week,” and they’ve been drawing happiness messages on the sidewalk and leaving happy sticky-notes in locations all around campus. They’ve also written student’s names on horseshoes and put them on the walls.

“People just feel recognized and feel a part of the school.”

Learn more about the “Performance Player of the Week” in the media player at the top of this report.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.