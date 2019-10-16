PicoWay tattoo removal at Riverside Medical Arts can help turn the page to the next chapter in life

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — While there are more than 40 million tattooed Americans – almost half of adults ages 26 to 40 – some people reach a point in life when it’s time to have that unwanted ink removed.

At Riverside Medical Arts, they hear many stories of the person who turns 18, goes to Las Vegas or somebody’s basement and walks out with a horrible tattoo. If you are one of the many who are ready to shed their mistake – or that old tattoo just doesn’t match the new “you” – Riverside can help turn the page on your next chapter in life with a treatment method only available in Southern Utah through their office.

“That’s the story we hear every day,” marketing director Michelle Owen said. “We’re here to help.”

Riverside has stayed on the forefront of medical treatments and aesthetic services for over a decade, becoming Southern Utah’s premier destination for aesthetic procedures and dermatological services. They are continuing in that path and changing the future of tattoo removal with their newest treatment: the PicoWay laser.

PicoWay is completely different than older removal methods, Owen said. It is designed specifically to remove tattoo ink using advanced laser technology, effectively removing the tattoo without breaking the skin.

The PicoWay system delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out, targeting and shattering the tattoo under the surface into minuscule particles. This process results in little pain and no bandages, as opposed to traditional heat methods, which can be extremely painful.

“Nobody else in Southern Utah has this technology,” Owen said.

The treatment can be used for any type of tattoo and will clear a wide range of colors, although typically, blues and greens work better.

Owen said after only one treatment, patients have seen dramatic results, and studies have shown that 86% of patients reported at least 50% change in tattoos after three treatments. A second study showed that 83% of blue or green tattoos had at least 50% clearance with only two treatments.

Treatments are normally scheduled eight weeks apart, but depending on the tattoo, a Riverside clinician will discuss how often treatments will be needed at the initial consultation. Owen said optimally the tattoo will be completely clear in six months.

For a limited time, customers can purchase two treatments and get the third free.

For more information, visit the Riverside Medical Arts website or call to schedule an appointment at 435-628-6466.

Beyond tattoo removal, Riverside is your gateway to health and wellness

From skin cancer screenings to anti-aging treatments, at Riverside Medical Arts they invite patients to “Experience Excellence.” With nurse practitioners, doctors and a dermatologist on-site, they want to be their patients’ one-stop shop for all their health, beauty and wellness needs.

Their services include dermatology, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, vaginal therapies, weight management injections, infusion therapy and vein treatments.

For customers’ beauty and aesthetics needs, Riverside carries medical-grade skin care products and makeup, and they offer several skin treatments, including dermal infusion, microneedling with PRP or radio frequency and fotofacial/IPL.

Owen said this is the perfect season to have a fotofacial done.

“They reverse sun damage, so if you get those done in the summer … you’re wasting your money,” she said, explaining further that dermal infusions are also really good for the fall because a hydrating serum can be added with the treatment. “The weather is changing so our skin’s getting drier. That’s a great infusion to hydrate your skin.”

When it comes to their injectable services, which are among their most popular treatments, experience counts. Their lead injector, nurse practitioner Allie Blazzard, is well-known for being the best in the industry. The staff at Riverside has been personally trained by the national trainer for Allergan pharmaceuticals, and they have over 45 years of combined experience with Botox and fillers.

“They really can get all their needs met here,” Owen said.

For questions about any of Riverside Medical Arts’ services, visit their website or call to schedule an appointment at 435-628-6466. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Riverside Medical Arts is located at 1068 E. Riverside Drive, St. George.

