People of all faiths invited to ‘Show Up for Shabbat’ to show strength against hate

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — In a show of strength and love against hate, people of all faiths are invited to “Show Up for Shabbat” at an upcoming service to commemorate the loss of the 11 Jewish victims of a Pittsburgh synagogue shooting last year.

The American Jewish Committee, in conjunction with local synagogues, are encouraging everyone to stand in solidarity at a Shabbat service on Oct. 25 at the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church located at 611 N. 2450 East in St. George.

In a press release for the event, Rabbi Helene Ainbinder of Beit Chaverim, Jewish Community of Greater Zion, said the gathering is designed to send a powerful message to anti-Semites, racists and bigots that all Americans — whether Jewish or non-Jewish — are outraged at such acts of violence.

“We want our voices to have meaning as we gather together in prayer, with compassion, love, and unity, as one people. We will stand together as a reminder of the power of community,” Ainbinder said in the press release. “This is America!”

One year ago on Sabbath morning, Oct. 28, a man stormed into the Tree of Life synagogue shouting anti-Semitic slurs and spraying bullets at its congregants. A holy day of rest and worship for the Jewish people, became one of the deadliest attacks against Jews in U.S. history.

In the press release, Ainbinder expressed disbelief that there could still be anti-Semitic attacks on Jews “in modern times, in the United States.”

“The Jewish people survived the Holocaust, witnessed the birth of the state of Israel, and still today, must protect their sacred places and innocent lives from acts of pure evil, hatred and horrific violence,” she said. “This was not only an attack on the Jewish community, it was an assault on American values.”

All are welcome to the Oct. 25 service at the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Ainbender said.

“Let us all be of one mind to stop all hateful words or actions. Then good will triumph over evil, and unity over division will prevail.”

The service will held in the large education building for one hour beginning at 7 p.m.

Event details

What: Beit Chaverim, Jewish Community of Greater Zion, hosts “Show Up for Shabbat” service.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 611 N. 2450 East, St. George.

