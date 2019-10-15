Myrtle Bailey

March 7, 1924 – Oct. 9, 2019

On October 9, 2019 our loving wife, mother, grand-mother and friend Myrtle S Bailey stepped from time into eternity at her home in Washington Utah.

Myrtle was born March 7, 1924 in Boise Idaho, the youngest of 7 children, to Sylvester and Julia Shideler. Throughout Myrtles growing up years, the family moved around much of the Pacific Northwest. She met and married Ted Farris on April 26, 1941 and enjoyed 63 years together before he preceded her in death on June 23, 2004. A short time later Myrtle and long-time friend Jack Bailey decided to keep each other company and were married July 19, 2005 and enjoyed 14 years together.

In May 1962, Myrtle began her walk with God, a walk she enjoyed in innumerable ways until her passing. That walk caused her to cross paths with many, many friends who became family to her. She could recall their names and time together for the remainder of her life.

Myrtle worked for the Boeing Company during WWII where, among other things, she helped do much of the wood crafting to finish the interiors of B17 and B24 bombers. Before and after retirement, Myrtle loved to find herself in a garden and/or flowerbed. Many years finding the time and energy to grow, protect and process many bushels of fruits and vegetables.

Myrtle is survived by her husband Jack. One son Donald (Charlee) Farris of Buffalo, KY. A Daughter, Carol (Gordon) Taylor of Cornelius, OR. Two Stepdaughters, Gayle Bailey of Ronan, MT and Becky Coleman of Polson, MT. Seven Grandchildren, 29 Great Grand- Children, 12 Great-Great-Grand-Children, 2 Step Granddaughters and 2 Step Great Grand-Daughters. Several Nieces and Nephews and many friends.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ted, 3 brothers and 3 sisters and one great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be 2pm, Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St George, with a gathering from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to services. Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Myrtle’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.