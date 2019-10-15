Utah Foster Care invites all to free dinner with a purpose: providing children a home

Stock image | Photo by Evgenyatamanenko/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Thirteen-year-old Dorian is curious and is known to follow the rules. While this might be said about many kids his age, what sets Dorian apart is being registered in Utah’s adoption system under ID No. 185917 – a number he hopes will get called one day.

What that number doesn’t reveal is that he loves riding his bike and dancing to music on the radio. He also enjoys swimming and riding in bumper cars, and one of his favorite foods is a breakfast burrito from McDonald’s. Now if only a family would take him into their home to learn more.

Along these lines, the Southern Utah community is invited to attend an event Tuesday with Dorian’s goal, and those of other children like him, in mind.

Utah Foster Care in Southern Utah is holding its annual “Ask a foster parent night” for the community at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn St. George Convention Center in St George. Dinner is included, and the event is free.

The event is the forerunner to National Adoption Month, which takes place each November, said Ben Ashcraft, southwest region representative for Utah Foster Care. The forum will provide people with information about fostering children from a panel of experts, parents, state workers, adopted children and others involved in the foster/adoption process.

“The forum provides an opportunity to ask local families about their experiences fostering or adopting – what it’s like, why they do it, how to get started and more,” Ashcraft said.

Most children across the United States are born into a home where they are cared for by parents who provide stability and protection, but in Utah there are between 2,400-2,800 children on any given day in state custody because their primary caretakers are no longer able to care for them.

There is a need for adoptive families for older children, sibling groups and children with significant needs. These children need safety, acceptance, love and nurturing in a permanent family setting in order to grow into happy, productive adults.

There are approximately 150 children in Utah like Dorian who are legally up for adoption who have yet to be matched to an adoptive family, some of whom are located in the southwest region of the state. They are listed on Utah’s Adoption Connection and can be found in the “Heart Gallery,” where Dorian’s adoption profile is listed.

In partnership with the Adoption Exchange, Utah’s Adoption Connection provides the link between children waiting for adoption and families wanting to adopt. It also recruits families for children who have survived abuse and neglect and provides training, information and follow-up support.

Event Details

What: “Ask a foster parent night” panel discussion and dinner.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.

Where: Holiday Inn St. George Convention Center, 1808 S. Crosby Way, St. George.

Cost: Free.

Details: Those interested in attending in St. George can RSVP by email to rsvp@utahfostercare.org. Include your name, the number of people attending and identify “St. George” as your area, as the RSVP email is a general email used in forums across the state.

For more information, contact Utah Foster Care at 435-216-3294 or visit the program’s website.

