Contractor vehicle strikes home, gas meter in new housing development

ST. GEORGE — First responders were dispatched to a new housing development south of state Route 7/Southern Parkway near the Arizona border Monday after a contractor lost control of his vehicle and collided with one of the homes.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News the driver of a white Nissan Titan was driving east on Barrel Roll Drive.

Just before the intersection with Desert Edge Drive, the vehicle sped into gravel in the yard of a corner home on the opposite side of Barrel Roll, striking a cement barrier and careening across Desert Edge Drive, where it jumped the curb and drove over the corner home’s landscaping and collided with the cinder block wall.

During the incident, the Nissan also struck a Century Link box and gas meter.

Professionals were called in to repair the meter. The Nissan was disabled, taking severe damage to the front bumper. Atkin said the driver of the vehicle told police he mistook the gas pedal for the brake. The driver was given a field sobriety test, which he passed.

No injuries were reported; however, the driver of the Nissan was issued a citation for two violations: negligent collision and driving with an expired driver’s license. The truck was impounded for lack of insurance.

