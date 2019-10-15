8-year-old boy transported to hospital after 3-car crash near Apple Valley

ST. GEORGE — A driver and an 8-year-old boy were transported to the hospital after a three-car collision on state Route 59 Tuesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Pastor told St. George News a Chevrolet Silverado was driving west when traffic in front of the vehicle began to slow.

The driver of the Chevrolet did not slow with traffic, rear ending a Ford Super Duty. The force of the collision, he said, caused the Ford to in turn rear-end a Buick Lesabre.

After impacting the Ford, the Chevrolet crossed into the eastbound lanes before colliding with the guardrail. The incident happened between mile markers 15 and 16, and the collision blocked both lanes of travel.

The 8-year-old boy in the Chevrolet sustained serious injuries to his face and was transported to the hospital. Pastor said the child’s injuries would have been less severe had he been properly restrained. The driver of the Ford was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries to his head. The driver of the Buick and the driver of the Chevrolet were both uninjured.

The driver of the Chevrolet was cited for careless driving, Pastor said.

The collision blocked traffic in both directions for 30-40 minutes. All three cars were towed away from the scene, and the debris was cleared within an hour of the collision.

Pastor said SR-59 is a road troopers are constantly monitoring because they have trouble with people speeding and failing to safely pass other vehicles.

“Buckle up, be aware of traffic in front of you,” he said. “Drivers need to be aware of hazards that can occur due to slowing traffic and other hazards that may be on the road.”

Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado City-Hildale Marshall’s Office, Colorado City-Hildale Fire Department, Hurricane Valley Fire District, Hurricane Police Department and UDOT Incident Management also responded to the incident.

