An ancient therapy finds a new home; Breathe hosts ribbon-cutting for St. George’s first halotherapy center

St. George Mayor Jon Pike celebrates with Breathe owners Rick and Angie Antonelli and friends at a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house of Breathe's new St. George location, Oct. 9, 2019 | Photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — St. George’s first Halotherapy center, Breathe of St.George, celebrated its official opening Wednesday afternoon, offering local residents a natural way to find relief from respiratory issues and skin conditions.

St. George Mayor Jon Pike, the Chamber of Commerce, local business leaders, friends and new clients joined entrepreneurs Rick and Angie Antonelli for brewed Perks teas and fresh baked cookies as they cut the ribbon on the downtown St George location of Breathe.

While recently opened in early October, Wednesday’s open house was a chance for everyone to meet the owners and their family and to get a behind-the-scenes look at the facility.

A relatively new treatment in the United States, halotherapy, otherwise known as dry salt therapy, has actually been used for hundreds of years in salt caves throughout Europe for its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties and to naturally stimulate the body’s own ability to strengthen lung function. Dry salt therapy is also used by athletes, musicians and singers to improve their performance by increasing lung capacity.

Angie Antonelli told St George News that ever since she was young she’s had a desire to help other people. While visiting family out-of-state last Christmas, the couple went to a similar halotherapy center for their first salt session. Amazed by the concept and how it made them feel, they returned home knowing this was something they needed to bring to St. George.

“Salt therapy is 100% natural and is helping people feel better,” Angie Antonelli said. “It’s reducing the negative effects of our daily exposure to electronic screens and stress. It just seemed like the right fit.”

Her husband, who works in real estate full time, said it was very important for them to find a downtown location.

“We wanted the new wellness center to be central and convenient for the residents of Washington County and the surrounding cities,” he said. “When I showed Angie the historic yellow cottage on the corner of 300 East and Tabernacle Street with the big trees and green grass, she said it was perfect.”

Breathe of St George is a boutique-style wellness center offering a more personalized and relaxing experience. Salt therapy sessions are available in 25-45 minute sessions for both adults and children, either privately or in groups. Clients can choose from one of three treatment rooms designed to replicate the Himalayan salt mines filled with the healing properties of salinated air.

The Serenity Room, geared for adults seeking a Zen-like experience, is the largest room, with contemporary lounge chairs that have a zero-gravity design. This room, with a back-lit Himalayan salt wall and hardwood floors, will also host specialized fitness classes that incorporate halotherapy, like salty yoga flow, body balance, meditation, breathing and stretching classes.

Another room, The Retreat, is set up for kids ages 4-12, with crushed Himalayan salt on the entire floor to simulate the feeling of being on the beach. Kids can enjoy playing with beach toys while they breathe in the salt air to help alleviate the symptoms associated with allergies and asthma.

For adults wanting to lie down, relax and feel the benefits of heated salt, The Solitude Room offers a private space. The salt bed is covered with Himalayan salt crystals that can be heated up to 109 degrees to help reduce inflammation and pain throughout the body. The salt bed also has chromotherapy, or color therapy, underneath the salt crystals. The different color lights adjust body vibrations to frequencies to help improve physical symptoms and increase harmony in the body.

“Your body recognizes those lights and there’s a whole series of things that happen in your body,” Angie Antonelli said.

Fitness classes combined with the salt therapy will be offered in the morning and evening hours. Other services by appointment include private training, health direction, energy work, foot zoning and infrared pads. Breathe also offers Himalayan salt products, including specialty lamps, cooking plates and candle holders.

Antonelli went on to say that by simply inhaling and exhaling the salt air while you relax, your breathing is improved, and they have already been helping new clients with allergies, asthma and skin conditions. She said one of her first clients came in suffering from hay fever and really bad allergies. The woman came in very congested and uncomfortable, but after her first 45-minute session, she noticed a difference almost immediately.

“She has been back for a total of five treatments and is feeling significantly better.”

At Breathe they want clients to unwind and take a break from your hectic day. There are even personal lockers to store all your electronics while relaxing in a salt session or taking a fitness class. One session is like spending three days at the beach. And for people dealing with respiratory and skin issues, they believe you will find improvement and relief.

Antonelli said halotherapy can help people suffering with a variety of health issues, including allergies, hay fever, asthma, ear infections, bronchitis, eczema, sinus problems, dermatitis, psoriasis, sleep apnea, cystic fibrosis, COPD, smokers cough and stress.

As part of the grand opening, Breathe of St George is currently offering new clients a $15 new client special for a 45-minute salt session or fitness class. There are also monthly memberships available for clients with recurring conditions or wanting to take the fitness classes on a regular basis.

Breathe is located at 310 E. Tabernacle St. in St George. For more information visit their website or call 435-522-SALT to book the new client special.

