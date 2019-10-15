Blooming in the Desert: Riding the trails of Snake Hollow Bike Park in St. George

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Biking with the kids is always an adventure and a great way to get outdoors, take in the fresh air and release some of that pent-up energy.

In this episode of “Blooming in the Desert,” Caitlin Skillings and Brittney Callister try out something completely new and out of their comfort zone for a day of bike riding with the little ones at Snake Hollow Bike Park in St. George.

Learn more about Southern Utah’s largest bike skills park on this episode of “Blooming in the Desert” in the media player above

Snake Hollow is the only year-round bike park in the entire state of Utah and the first of its kind south of the Wasatch front. Encompassing 80 acres of land across from Snow Canyon High School, it includes hundreds of features and four skill zones: Rattler’s Revenge (dirt jump zone), Snake Den (pump track and skills loop), Venom Drops (gravity skills) and Sidewinder Slopestyle (gravity jump trails).

Skill levels on the course range from beginner to professional. No motorcycles or motorized vehicles are allowed.

Ethan Nell, a professional rider from St. George, says the course is “unreal” and he sure wishes he had a safe place like Snake Hollow to ride when he was a kid.

“There’s good jumps to pump tracks, and anyone can enjoy it,” he said. “It’s pretty cool.”

The park also includes a large pavilion, restrooms, paved trails, utility connections and a gravel parking lot.

Remember to always wear a helmet, bring your knee pads and if you fall, get back up and try again.

Snake Hollow Bike Park location map:

