Help save lives for Halloween at Dixie Power’s inaugural community blood drive

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Dixie Power is reaching out to the community to help save a life at their inaugural community blood drive on Oct. 30.

The local utility company is inviting donors to work hand-in-hand with Dixie Power to build communities that work together for the benefit of all.

Partnered with the American Red Cross and Fiiz Drinks, Dixie Power is offering blood donors not only the chance to save a life with their generous donation but the opportunity to receive a gift card as well.

Fiiz Drinks, where customers get “A Serious Drink Experience,” has partnered with Dixie Power to provide each donor with a $10 Fiiz gift card.

As an added incentive to see their good deeds in action, following a blood donation, participants may use the American Red Cross app and get notified when their blood is on its way to be utilized by a patient.

To take part in Dixie Power’s community blood drive, click here and schedule a time today.

Appointments for donations will be available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Dixie Power is located in St. George at 3071 S. River Road.

About Dixie Power

Dixie Power is an electrical utility company servicing St. George, the Escalante Valley and Beaver Dam, Arizona. Though the primary goal is to provide these communities with the gold standard of electricity, they often look towards building the communities in which they serve.

Event details

What: Dixie Power’s first-ever community blood drive.

When: Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Dixie Power, 3071 S. River Rd. St. George.

Registration: Website.

