USU Extension offers October yard and garden checklist

ST. GEORGE — Fall is officially here, and it’s time to put the yard and garden to bed.

Here are tips from the USU Extension Gardeners Almanac to help. Included are links to fact sheets and videos for further information. As many of these tips are reliant on temperature, click here for a listing of the average first and last frost dates in locations around Utah.

Tending your garden and planting ahead

Consider adding a smaller structure such as a low tunnel or a larger high tunnel to extend your growing season.

Protect tomatoes from early frost by covering the plants with a blanket or tarp.

Learn how and when to harvest winter squash. Store winter squash in a cool (50-55 F) dry location.

Plant garlic cloves from mid-October through early November.

Overwinter carrots, beets and parsnips in ground by placing mulch over them. This prevents the ground from freezing.

Remove vegetable plants from the garden once harvest is complete to reduce overwintering sites for insect pests.

Rototill leaves, compost and/or manure into the vegetable garden to enhance the soil microbe activity.

Landscape shutting down and preparation for winter

Click here for a list of fall cleanup chores and good landscape practices.

Limit pruning of roses to the heading back of excessively long canes to prevent damage from heavy snow loads.

Cut back ornamental grasses in snow-prone areas once the foliage has dried down, otherwise leave them until spring and enjoy the vertical accent during winter.

Plant spring blooming bulbs through early November.

Planting trees and shrubs in the fall enhances root establishment.

Dig tender perennials such as gladiolas, dahlias, begonias and canna lilies, after the foliage has died down and store them in a cool (45-50 F) dry location.

Dig and remove annual flower plantings.

Plant cold hardy annuals: pansy, primrose, kale and ornamental cabbage.

Prune out (to the ground) raspberry canes that have fruited.

The last mowing of the season should be 1-1 ½ inches high to minimize disease problems.

Apply a quick-release nitrogen fertilizer late fall, after the last mowing (late October – early November) for early green up next spring.

Pests and other problems

Fall is the best time to control tough perennial weeds such as field bindweed (morning glory). Click here for a list of weed control options.

Send diseased vegetable plants and leaves to the local landfill.

Protect trunks of young trees from winter cracking by wrapping them with a white reflective tree wrap. Use burlap or other soft materials to wrap evergreens to prevent snow breakage.

Treat for Coryneum blight in stone fruits (cherries, peaches, nectarines, apricots and plums) at 50 percent leaf drop.

Clean up and discard all fallen fruit to reduce overwintering sites for disease and insect pests.

