Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

A Honda Accord is destroyed in a rollover on northbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 59, Iron County, Utah, Oct. 12, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13.

ST. GEORGE — A fraud ring was exposed after police received reports that an elderly woman was being exploited. It was later discovered that the alleged ring leader had been released in 2017 after spending nearly three decades behind bars for murder.

ST. GEORGE — Two people were flown to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 15 when a passenger car reportedly lost a front tire while traveling at freeway speeds.

At 7:15 p.m., officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover on northbound I-15 near mile marker 59 in Iron County with one occupant trapped inside of the car. A second passenger was thrown from the vehicle when it rolled, UHP Trooper Colton Freckleton said.

ST. GEORGE — A T-bone crash on Mall Drive left two cars heavily damaged, temporarily blocking traffic as responders cleared the wreckage on a chilly Saturday morning.

ST. GEORGE — An 18-year-old Hurricane man was arrested Friday as a suspect in an incident involving four men who allegedly kicked in the door of an apartment in St. George last week.

Dallin Davis, 18, of Hurricane, was arrested Friday and transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility where he faces first-degree felony charges for aggravated burglary, second-degree charges for burglary of a dwelling and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

PAGE, Ariz. — The National Park Service approved a plan this week to protect native fish and other aquatic species in the Colorado River below the Glen Canyon Dam within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Grand Canyon National Park.

