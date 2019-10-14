Southern Utah Heritage Choir performs at St. Peter’s Basilica, new Rome LDS temple

The Southern Utah Heritage Choir a The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint's Rome, Italy Temple, October 10, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Educational Tours, St. George News

ROME — A Southern Utah-based choir is touring places of religious significance in Italy this week.

At the invitation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Visitors’ Center director, the Southern Utah Heritage Choir performed over the weekend at the religion’s new temple in Rome. According to a press release issue by Educational Tours, the wholesome and uplifting program welcomed a crowd of worshippers to the recently dedicated temple site.

This performance was part of a series of performances the St. George-based choir is providing across Italy over the next week. Their next stop being the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Basilica, where the choir sang Mass on Friday. Subsequent performances will be provided at the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola, St. Mark’s English Church and St. Mark’s Basilica.

“We are delighted to be able to share our voices and faith with our friends in Italy,” said Ken Peterson, principal conductor for the Southern Utah Heritage Choir. “For a quarter of a century the Choir has provided inspiring programs to the people of Southern Utah and at locations around the world. Finally, we can count the Eternal City as one where we have shared our testimonies.”

The Southern Utah Heritage Choir is a 180-voice volunteer community choir, comprised of men and women from various faiths. With the help of Educational Tours, a local tour operator, they have provided dozens of free national and international concerts. From Ireland and Poland to Mexico and New York, the choir has traveled extensively since 1998, focusing on Christian themes.

“It’s extremely rewarding for us to be able to help put a tour like this together,” Educational Tours President Todd Jones said. “Between seeing the impact these performances have on the communities that receive them and the impact that these performances have on the performers themselves, these are great experiences.”