Rescuers respond after mountain biker suffers serious injury on ‘Clavicle Hill’

ST. GEORGE — Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team aided in the retrieval of an injured mountain biker from the Bear Claw Poppy Trail over the weekend.

Around 1:35 p.m. Saturday, mountain bikers on the Three Fingers bike route in an area known locally as “Clavicle Hill” called 911 after they witnessed another mountain biker wreck at the top of the hill and fall to the bottom.

When he heard the description of the area the cyclist fell, Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Cashin said he knew exactly where it was.

“It’s Clavicle Hill. We’ve been out there three or four times already this year,” Cashin said. “He was right at the bottom.”

The cyclist was a local man, possibly in his late 40s, Cashin said.

The search and rescue team became involved when it was determined the cyclist may need to be carried out of the area, as he was unable to move much due to his injuries.

Medical personnel from Intermountain Life Flight determined the man could be taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance, but he would still need to be flown by helicopter from the area where he crashed to the awaiting ambulance.

However, the injured cyclist would still need to be carried from the bottom of the hill to where the Life Flight helicopter was capable of landing.

While the cyclist appeared to be stable, his injuries appeared serious based on what he told responders and what they saw for themselves, Cashin said, including possible chest injuries.

The area of Clavicle Hill is known for cycling crashes and broken bones, Cashin said.

“Every time we go out there, someone’s broken something,” he said.

The search and rescue team put the injured cyclist into a vacuum splint and carried him back up the hill to the Life Flight helicopter, which then took him to the ambulance that delivered him to the hospital.

The St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the incident.

Saturday’s call marks 107 search and rescue responses for the year in Washington County thus far. The team closed out last year with 130 responses.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team is comprised of volunteers overseen by the Sheriff’s Office. They use a mix of their own equipment as well as equipment owned by the county and are funded through donations and state fees attached to the registration and renewal of off-road vehicles and boats, as well as fishing and hunting licenses.

