Book your ‘home away from home’ or some time at the spa over UEA weekend, fall break vacations

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT— With UEA weekend/fall break coming up Oct. 17-20 and the picture-perfect fall weather in Southern Utah, many people are talking with friends and family about going somewhere for the weekend.

At Red Rock Vacation Rentals, they realize that not everyone is thinking too far in advance for fall break getaways, but despite being last-minute, they still have a few options left for guests to find the perfect place for their vacation.

Red Rock Vacation Rental’s Marki Graves told St. George News that people can find many different and great places to stay, from a resort-style atmosphere with tons of personal amenities to a “home away from home,” with the ample space and privacy that larger groups enjoy.

“Even if they haven’t planned ahead,” Graves said. “If they act quickly, they can still get into a property for the UEA weekend.”

Graves said one of the area’s newest vacation rental communities, Ladera at Sienna Hills in Washington City, is a cool little community and different than any of the other destinations in town. Red Rock Vacation Rentals is the exclusive manager for the property, which features free-standing homes, larger lots, front and back yards, full driveways, garages and lots of extra room to move around. It works well for families and big gatherings of friends that want to be outside, especially during this time of year.

“They give you that feeling of being in a home like your own but brand new. They’re just beautiful.”

There are several ways for customers to rent – nightly or weekly – and Red Rock even offers homes that are available for long-term rentals or as a full-time residence.

For people looking for something a little smaller but still with great amenities and fun things to do, Graves recommends Amira Resort, Estancia Resort and The Lofts near Green Valley, with a health spa nearby, dozens of mountain biking and hiking trails and tennis courts next door that can be used by guests.

Graves said some people might be looking for that “stay-cation,” where they just need a break from daily life but still want to experience the luxuries and freedom of being on vacation here in town. Red Rock has several properties available with everything someone needs to provide the fun of being at a resort – minus the huge expenses of travel.

“That’s something families definitely should consider if they want to cut down on fall break trip expenses and still get away from the house for a vacation.”

Red Rock Vacation Rental’s travel experts can be reached at 435-703-9944 for any questions or to make a reservation. Booking can be done over the phone with an agent, or directly on their website. Their friendly staff is ready with suggestions for awesome places to eat and things to do, and they hope each customer has the best vacation in Southern Utah.

