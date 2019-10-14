Because ‘Every Handprint Tells a Story,’ Findlay Hyundai makes donation in fight against pediatric cancer

ST. GEORGE — No kid should have to hear the words, “you have cancer,” but every 36 minutes, a child in America is diagnosed with the deadly disease. For over two decades, Hyundai dealers across the U.S. have banned together on a mission to fight it.

In observance of Childhood Cancer Awareness month, Findlay Hyundai of St. George raised $5,700 to support Hyundai Hope on Wheels, an organization dedicated to funding research and creating awareness for pediatric cancer.

“We really want to thank the community … those who recognize the cause and who may have purchased to support Hope On Wheels,” Tim Mills, general manager of Findlay Hyundai St. George, said.

Throughout the month of September, a portion of every new car sold at Findlay Hyundai was donated to Hope on Wheels to aid in the fight. To celebrate the amount raised, Mills thanked his staff and the community at a check presentation Monday morning with Canyon Media radio hosts from 99.9 KONY and 95.9 the Hawk.

After beginning in 1998, with just a few New England Hyundai auto dealers, the nonprofit organization is now supported by more than 830 dealers and their customers, raising over $160 million in donations to support pediatric cancer research over the years. All proceeds from Findlay’s fundraising efforts will be donated locally to Intermountain Healthcare’s Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

“It really is an amazing program,” Mills said. “That’s why we wanted to contribute something more this year. Finding a cure is the goal, and every dollar counts.”

In the U.S., 15,000 new cases of pediatric cancer — 44 a day — are diagnosed each year. While 80% of kids with cancer can be cured, pediatric cancer remains the leading disease-related cause of death among children.

Every year, Hope on Wheels visits children’s hospitals across the U.S. to donate funds and raise awareness, their website states. During each event, they host their signature “Handprint Ceremony,” which captures each child’s handprint in paint. “Every Handprint Tells A Story” is the theme of this year’s campaign, because there is nothing more personal than a handprint — each distinctive in its own way.

“By capturing the handprint, HHOW shares the stories, journeys and hopes in the fight against the disease. Whether it’s completing a round of chemo, celebrating a beautiful new head of hair or receiving a clean bill of health, one child’s milestone can be another’s symbol of hope. And these handprints serve as our symbol.”

Handprints are placed on Hyundai cars that travel across the country to build colorful awareness of the program.

For more information about Hyundai Hope On Wheels and to view a list of the 2019 Hope On Wheels grant winners, visit the organization’s website.

