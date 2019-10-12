Two Region 9 girls soccer teams beat higher seeds on the road in first round of state tournament

Snow Canyon at Dixie, St George, Utah. Oct. 2, 2019 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Both Crimson Cliffs and Dixie won their first round games in the Class 4A girls soccer tournament.

Crimson Cliffs entered the tournament as the No. 20 seed and traveled to No. 13 Juan Diego Catholic. The Mustangs finished regulation tied at 1-1, and the game was eventually decided by a penalty shootout. The Mustangs came out on top, upsetting the higher-ranked Juan Diego Catholic on the road. Crimson will be on the road once again on Wednesday at 4 p.m. as they will play against No. 4 Green Canyon.

No. 18 Dixie also went north to take on No. 15 Ben Lomond in the first round. The Flyers won that game 1-0, moving them into the second round of the tournament. Dixie will now take on No. 2 Ridgeline on the road at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

No. 19 Canyon View lost to No. 14 Uintah on the road, 2-1, ending their season.

The other Region 9 teams and their matchups are listed below.

No. 11 Cedar at No. 6 Desert Hills – Wednesday at 4 p.m.

No. 9 Hurricane at No. 8 Stansbury – Wednesday at 4 p.m.

No. 10 Pine View at No. 7 Sky View – Wednesday at 2 p.m.

No. 14 Uintah at No. 3 Snow Canyon – Wednesday at 4 p.m.

