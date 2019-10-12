SUU named best public nursing school in Utah

Stock image | Photo by dusanpetkovic/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY – Southern Utah University was recently named the best public nursing school in Utah by Registered Nursing’s annual RN Program Rankings.

Registered Nursing ranks schools based on the support provided to students as they move toward licensure and beyond. The top five are decided based on current and historic NCLEX-RN pass rates, an exam that is used by state boards to determine student competency and is required for licensure.

“We are pleased to have the success of our program and thus our graduates recognized by RegisteredNursing.org,” Donna Lister, chair of the Department of Nursing at SUU, said in a press release. “Our graduates have continued to pass the NCLEX-RN on the first try at a 95% or higher rate. They have gone on to establish successful careers as registered nurses throughout the country and the world.”

The rankings highlighted SUU’s emphasis on communication, critical thinking and problem solving, as well as the integral elements of ethics and patient care that are incorporated into the practical and theoretical components of the bachelor of science in nursing program.

“Most of the hospitals in southern Utah now have nursing leadership from our graduates,” Lister said. “We are thrilled at the positive impact of our graduates as they practice the profession of nursing.”

According to the press release, SUU’s Department of Nursing strives to prepare its graduates to not only succeed in their field, but also to excel and benefit others with their skills. The program provides learning opportunities that engage students in a comprehensive program of classroom and experiential learning that emphasizes caring, critical thinking, patient safety, ethical decision making and communication.