Police: 2nd suspect arrested for aggravated burglary after kicking in door of St. George apartment

ST. GEORGE — An 18-year-old Hurricane man was arrested Friday as a suspect in an incident involving four men who allegedly kicked in the door of an apartment in St. George last week.

Dallin Davis, 18, of Hurricane, was arrested Friday and transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility where he faces first-degree felony charges for aggravated burglary, second-degree charges for burglary of a dwelling and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

The man was held on $30,000 bail but has since been released after posting bond, according to charging documents and jail records.

The arrest stems from an incident that took place Oct. 5 when officers were dispatched to a residential burglary on East Dinosaur Crossing at around 3 p.m. where they were told by the residents that four men had kicked in their front door and entered the apartment.

Police were also told that the males wanted to steal high-priced items from the home, and while surveying the apartment officers noticed that the front door sustained damage consistent with what was reported by the residents.

Officers learned that Davis was the second suspect that came to the individuals’ apartment with 18-year-old Ashton Smith to hang out the previous evening when at some point the man accompanying Smith, later identified as Davis, physically assaulted one of the residents in the kitchen. A physical fight ensued, and one of the residents retrieved his airsoft gun for protection. Both suspects ran out of the unit sometime after the resident shot Dallin twice with the airsoft gun.

A short time later, Davis returned to the apartment with Smith, along with two additional suspects who attempted to gain access to the residence by kicking the door. When one of the residents looked through the peephole in the door, they saw that one of the men, later identified as Dallin, allegedly holding a firearm.

At that point, the resident told the suspects he was calling police and the men fled the complex.

Later that same day, the four suspects returned to the apartment and knocked on the door a couple of times, but the victims didn’t answer after looking through the peephole and seeing the same four men, one of which was allegedly Dallin.

The residents attempted to barricade the door using boxes and other items, but as they did so, the suspects kicked in the door and entered the apartment. One of the guests told the suspects they were calling the police, and when they tried to use their cell phone, Smith took the phone from the individual.

In the meantime, one of the tenants pointed the airsoft gun at the suspects who then ran from the apartment once again.

Officers learned through the course of the investigation that Dallin was the suspect who allegedly struck one of the residents in the face while the group was hanging out in the kitchen on the night before the alleged burglary.

It was Dallin who was allegedly shot with the airsoft rifle pulled by one of the residents during the break-in. He was allegedly struck by “BB pellets multiple times,” according to the report.

When the four suspects allegedly returned to the apartment later, the report says, it was in retaliation for the resident shooting Davis. After Friday’s arrest, Davis declined to speak to police regarding the allegations or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ashton Smith was arrested Oct. 5 and was booked into jail on $10,000 bail. He was then charged with two second-degree felony charges, including burglary of a dwelling and aggravated burglary, along with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief and damage/interrupt a communication device.

He was released two days later after posting bail.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.