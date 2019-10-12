Leading cause of crashes strikes again on North Mall Drive

ST. GEORGE — A T-bone crash on Mall Drive left two cars heavily damaged, temporarily blocking traffic as responders cleared the wreckage on a chilly Saturday morning.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on North Mall Drive involving a white passenger car and a blue Ford SUV, where they found the two vehicles heavily damaged and partially blocking both directions of travel.

A Gold Cross Ambulance also responded and found that none of the occupants reported any significant injuries, St. George Police Sgt. James Schafer said, and no one was transported to the hospital.

At the time of the crash, the Ford was heading south on Mall Drive while the passenger car was heading east on 40 North Street. The driver in the passenger car stopped at the stop sign before pulling out to head east across Mall Drive when the car was struck by the southbound Ford.

The impact spun both vehicles around and sent the passenger car backward until it was stopped by the curb. The Ford was left heavily damaged near the median of Mall Drive with its airbags deployed.

The fact that no serious injuries were reported may have had something to do with seat belt use.

“Everyone was wearing their seat belts – fortunately,” Schafer said.

Both vehicles were subsequently towed from the scene and the driver of the passenger car was later cited for failing to yield before entering an intersection.

A crash occurs in Utah every 10 minutes, a person is injured in a crash every 23 minutes and a person dies in a crash every 36 hours, according to the Utah Department of Health.

According to the Utah Department of Highway Safety Office, failing to yield was listed as the second leading cause of crashes across the state at 24%, superseded only by following too closely at 25%. In fatal crashes, the causes rank differently, with failure to wear a seat belt ranking at No. 1, while speed came in second, followed by failing to yield, drunk driving and overcorrecting.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.