Local swimmer competes in her 26th Huntsman World Senior Games

Lynne Lund competing in the 2018 Huntsman World Senior games, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Huntsman World Senior Games, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Lynne Lund may live in St. George, but she was originally introduced to Southern Utah through the Huntsman World Senior Games, which have been hosted in St. George since they began 33 years ago. For Lund, this will be her 26th year competing.

When Lund first began competing in the games she participated in various events, but as time has gone on, she now only competes as a swimmer.

“I used to do some other events as well, but after 25 years, I’m obviously older,” she said. “I’m 79, so i’m just doing the swimming.”

With the Senior Games kicking off this week, the swimming competitions have begun, and Lund said she has been enjoying the mix between experienced swimmers and novice swimmers.

“The great thing about any swim competition, especially this one, is the blend between elite swimmers and newbies and how the accomplished swimmers are just as delighted to complement and help those that have no idea what they’re doing,” Lund said. “They get as much pleasure from that as from succeeding themselves. That’s a swimmer’s attitude.”

When Lund moved from the Lake Arrowhead area of Southern California, she definitely saw many differences in Southern Utah, one being the decrease in the amount of snow compared to the San Bernardino mountains.

She loves the outdoors activities that many people enjoy in Southern Utah, as well as volunteering in the community.

“It’s certainly different living here,” Lund said. “We chose St. George because it’s athletically friendly, and over the years I’ve had the opportunity to kayak, and I’ve met other kayakers and friends that way. I’ve met people that really enjoyed hiking, and I did my fair share of that. I enjoy being a volunteer usher at the St George Musical Theatre. I enjoy the different areas, and I love how the trail system is being developed through this city.”

Lund says she stays active, walking at least a couple miles a day while also competing in the senior games, which give her and her fellow athletes the ability to compete later into their careers while also being able to stay in touch with others who are in a similar situation.

“I’m speaking on behalf of all of them,” Lund said. “They are very excited to be able to mingle with other people that are in the same boat they’re in, or that they read about in magazines, see on YouTube, and there they are in the same heat or same event. Or they get to just watch them.”

Competition at the Huntsman World Senior Games will finish on Oct. 19, but the games will return to St. George next year from Oct. 5-17.

