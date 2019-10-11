Police: Driver attempting to beat yellow light results in crash with injuries

Written by Mori Kessler
October 11, 2019

ST. GEORGE — A crash at the intersection of 700 South and 700 East Thursday evening resulted in one person being sent to the hospital.

The crash occurred at around 9:10 p.m. when a Toyota passenger car attempted to beat a yellow light and made a left turn and collided with an oncoming pickup truck, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

Following the crash, the driver of the Toyota, a 20-year-old woman, complained of back pain and was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance.

The driver of the truck, a 23-year-old man and his 19-year-old passenger, appeared unharmed.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The driver of the passenger car was cited for failing to yield on a left turn, Atkin said.

The scene was cleared shortly after 10 p.m.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com
Twitter: @MoriKessler@STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!