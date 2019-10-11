Police: Driver attempting to beat yellow light results in crash with injuries

ST. GEORGE — A crash at the intersection of 700 South and 700 East Thursday evening resulted in one person being sent to the hospital.

The crash occurred at around 9:10 p.m. when a Toyota passenger car attempted to beat a yellow light and made a left turn and collided with an oncoming pickup truck, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

Following the crash, the driver of the Toyota, a 20-year-old woman, complained of back pain and was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance.

The driver of the truck, a 23-year-old man and his 19-year-old passenger, appeared unharmed.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The driver of the passenger car was cited for failing to yield on a left turn, Atkin said.

The scene was cleared shortly after 10 p.m.

