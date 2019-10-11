UPDATED: 1 person dies after 5-vehicle crash in Hurricane

HURRICANE — A multi-vehicle crash on state Route 9 late Friday morning left one person dead.

Update 6:24 p.m. The name of deceased driver has been released by the Utah Highway Patrol as 20-year-old Kylie Park, of Riverton.

Details of the crash were still murky when Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jake Hicks spoke to St. George News at the scene.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of SR-9 at the Telegraph Street/6300 West intersection around 11:40 a.m. and involved five vehicles, Hicks said.

Of all those involved in the crash, two people, one confirmed by Hicks to have later died, were taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center for care.

As to the “how and why” of the crash, Hick said investigators wouldn’t know all the details until they had a chance to speak with more witnesses.

“So all I can really say right now is that it’s under investigation,” Hicks said.

In addition to UHP troopers, responders from Washington City Police, Hurricane Police and Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation and aid in traffic control.

For a short while the crash caused eastbound traffic on SR-9 to back up toward the Exit 16 interchange of Interstate 15.

The scene was cleared by 1:10 p.m.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.