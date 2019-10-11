James Allen Morse came into this world a little early — and that early entrance set the tone for his approach to life, be prompt and be dependable.

Dad had an innate ability to gain people’s trust with the shake of his hand and a smile. His ability to connect with others was God given, but also something he desired—he found peace when he helped someone in need. Dad epitomized the quote, “nothing can subtract hard work from success, it only adds to it.” Dad loved to work whether it was building things with his hands or seeking solutions through collaboration with others.

Dad adored his bride, Mary Ruth Morse, and has struggled in life without her companionship since her death in 2012. A day did not pass without him telling us how much he missed her and how he eagerly anticipated their reunion. Dad received his wish when he returned to our Heavenly Father and, we are certain, to Mom’s waiting and open arms on his birthday. He loved his family: 4 children, 13 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and his 1 great-great grandchild. All to whom he eagerly imparted a life lesson, or two, along with a good old southern expression.

Dad loved the place of his birth and where life began with his bride. He often yearned for the beaches in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, along with the charm of the south.

Dad loved his Heavenly Father and his Savior, Jesus Christ, and served when called without regard for his personal desires and goals—if the Church called, he and Mom went with faith instead of with questions or hesitation. His faith led him to serve a mission in the United Kingdom and took his family over much of the country to build churches and serve others.

Dad was a faithful example to all who were blessed to know him. He loved, he laughed and he lived the best life he knew how to lead—always enjoying lemonade even if made from the lemons life gave him. We will miss him and will strive to honor his name through our good works. We love you, Dad.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.