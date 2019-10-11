Suspected electrical fire fully engulfs van in Santa Clara

Crews from Santa Clara Ivins Fire and Rescue respond to a vehicle fire, Santa Clara, Utah, Oct. 11, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Santa Clara Ivins Fire and Rescue, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire Friday at a home under construction in Santa Clara.

The emergency dispatch call to the corner of Little League and Lava Cove was made at about 9 a.m. Eight first responders from Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue were on the scene within two minutes.

Fire Chief Randy Hancey said people passing by the home noticed smoke coming from inside a Ford van and notified the workers inside the home.

“By the time the workers came out, the van was fully engulfed in flames,” Hancey said. “We’re guessing it was an electrical fire because it was up front near the steering column and the gauges. The driver of the vehicle told us that the van didn’t have good working gauges, stereo or electrical equipment.”

The fire was extinguished within about 10 minutes. Nobody on scene was hurt.

“This call is kind of interesting,” Hancey said. “We were just leaving the scene of another call, so we had a full engine of four initially, plus two on our ambulance that are fire-certified, and then we had two more firefighters show up after that.”

The vehicle was a total loss, along with several items inside the van that included construction equipment, paint sprayer, masking paper, and a gas container.

