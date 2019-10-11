March 9, 2008 – October 9, 2019

Our beautiful son, Daron Jessop, age 11, passed away in his mother’s arms on October 9, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with PKAN.

Daron was born on March 9, 2008 in St. George, Utah, to Noreen Zitting Jessop and Lester Ray Jessop. Daron loved life and lived it full speed. Anything connected to the earth brought him joy—the ocean, riding fast on dirt bikes, wind in his hair, the sound of a revving engine; he was fearless and not even bloody knees would stop him. Daron loved loud music, dancing and partying with his many adult fans and also watching football.

He was the world’s greatest Packer’s fan. With every touch down and every interception he’d scream: “G-r-e-e-n-B-a-y!!” Daron loved school, the teachers, every student and even the school bus. He was a celebrity everywhere he went, with a contagious smile and giant blue eyes that drew people in to his bright loving soul. He loved people fiercely and all who met him felt his love.

Daron’s family was his world. He adored and protected his twin sisters Aubrey & Angie (age 6). Because they also have PKAN, his fight for life was also his fight for them. And when he was sick, they played his nurse. He and his dad have been inseparable, best buddies from birth. They played in the dirt with track hoes, rode dirt bikes and camped at Kolob, where the sand pile and fire pit were his jam.

Daron liked family trips in the motor home, where he would sit in the center holding his dad’s hand. Equally devoted to his mom, he’d pick a flower in the front yard and put it in her hair while they waited for the school bus—even if it was smashed in his fist from his crawl. He loved going on coffee runs with her and feeding the ducks.

Some of her favorite memories are of him screaming aloud to Taylor Swift and other wacky songs during rides home and of them dancing together, he in her arms. The last words she heard him say prior to his hospital stay last December were, “I love you mommy”. Towards the end his greatest comfort was to feel his mom or dad’s hand while he struggled through long nights.

Words cannot express the loss or fill the void that Big D leaves behind; the memories of him, our little warrior, will live within our hearts forever. He is unforgettable.

We are eternally grateful for our circle of friends and family who came to our aid in a mobilization of love and support during Daron’s short stay on this earth.

Daron is survived by his parents, Noreen Zitting Jessop and Lester Ray Jessop, siblings, Angela Amy Jessop and Aubrey Lucianne Jessop, and many grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary in St. George, Utah. There will be a viewing at Spilsbury Mortuary on Saturday from 5-8:00 p.m. and again on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

