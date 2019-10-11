Sept. 30, 1931 – Oct. 6, 2019

Darlene Turner Blake, 88, was reunited with her sweetheart, Duane, on October 6, 2019. She was born September 30, 1931, as the 7th of 8 children to John and Della Turner. She was born in the front room of her family’s modest home in Washington, Utah – a city she loved all her life.

Darlene married the love of her life, Duane Blake, on November 26, 1949. Together they were the model of wedded bliss for their 64 plus years together. Their family remembers them as an inseparable couple, deeply in love for the whole of their time together here on this earth.

Being a homemaker and mother was the only profession to which Darlene ever aspired. She exemplified the profession through dedication to her home, her husband, and most of all her family. She will always be remembered cheering from the stands at every game – no matter how insignificant, cooking each meal to an unrivaled level of perfection – no matter the day of the week, and loving and caring for her children, and later grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren.

Darlene was a warrior. She showed her deep love for her family by worrying over every scraped knee, sick child and each and every time someone left the safe confines of her home.

Darlene loved to watch things grow, be they her family or her garden – the latter for which she was famous. Her backyard was always the source of the finest produce in town. Darlene loved to bottle her backyard wares, and later in life to dry fruit as a treat for her kids and their own growing families.

Darlene had a love for music and dancing. In her youth she spent summer nights in Santa Clara at the Santa-Rosa dancing with friends She played the clarinet in school, maintained an enviable record collection, and later in life, when arthritis had robbed her of her ability to dance herself, she enjoyed spending hours watching Polka dancing on “Channel 44”.

Darlene loved the outdoors. She loved nothing more than being on Kolob Mountain with family, or in a fishing boat with Duane. When it came to fishing, Darlene had a competitive streak. She always wanted to catch the first fish, and rarely came home with less than her companions.

To this day, Darlene maintained a keen intellect. She had an amazing memory, able to recall the tiniest of facts with ease. At times it seemed as though she knew the whole of St. George’s population – able to recall names and even genealogical information on nearly everyone she met. Even into her late eighties Darlene kept up with the technology, sending texts full of emoji’s to her grandchildren and commenting on their every social media posts.

Darlene was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she served in many callings. She enjoyed the association with all the members she served with, many of them becoming lifelong friends.

Darlene will be missed and mourned forever by those that she touched through her kindness and love. She loved freely and openly. She never let anyone leave her home without a hug, a kiss and a compliment – however undeserved. Every grandchild and great-grandchild felt as though they were her favorite, and in reality they were.

Darlene is survived by her loving children: Stan (Allyson), Larry (Janean), Nancy (Brent) Gubler, Kelly (Deanna), and MaryAnn (Rick) Denos; her sister, Roene Snow; 19 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, 6 of her 7 siblings and her infant granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. James Chapel, 1095 East St. James Lane, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd. and on Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings