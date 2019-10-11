Salt Lake City airport TSA confiscates 7 guns in 7 days from carry-on bags

Photo by Sounderbruce via Flickr , St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah airport security authorities have intercepted seven guns in seven days at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the state Transportation Security Administration discovered the weapons during routine screening of carry-on bags from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9.

Authorities say all seven passengers were carrying ammunition and six of the guns were loaded.

Salt Lake City police say there is no indication the incidents were related nor that there was any related threat. However, authorities still condemned the actions of the gun owners.

“There is no excuse for bringing a firearm to the security checkpoint when there is an established and accepted procedure for packing a firearm for travel in checked luggage,” Mark Lewis, TSA Federal Security Director for Utah, told the Tribune.

Authorities say the five male and two female passengers were interviewed, and the weapons were confiscated.

Authorities say the passengers face civil penalties up to $10,250 and will have their Trusted Traveler status revoked for a period of time.

TSA has intercepted 65 guns at the Utah airport in 2019 so far. It confiscated 73 last year.

