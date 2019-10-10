Todd Clayton Stratton unexpectedly passed away at the age of 50 on Oct. 8, 2019 in Little Creek, Utah.

He was born in Salt Lake City to Clayton Darwin Stratton and Lila Gay Ballard. He grew up in Rockville, Utah and Hurricane, Utah. After graduating from Hurricane High school, he spent a short time at college in Phoenix. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

He owns Hurricane Ready-Mix and considered his employees as family. He worked very hard his whole life.

He loved his son, Cason more than anything. He loved motorcycles, boats, jeeps, reading (he was a bookworm), cooking (especially Dutch oven) and “Tinker” his dog.

His family and friends were especially treasured. He loved being back in Rockville. Canaan Mt. was his favorite jeep trip.

He is survived by his son, Cason, Hurricane, Utah; his mother, Lila Gay Ballard, Rockville, Utah; his half-sister, Laura Stratton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Virgin River Ward LDS Chapel, Springdale, Utah. Viewings will be Sunday, Oct. 13 from 5-7 p.m. in the Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 North 2000 West, Hurricane, Utah and on Monday, Oct. 14 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Springdale Chapel prior to services. Interment will be at the Hurricane City Cemetery, Hurricane, Utah.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, 435-673-2454.