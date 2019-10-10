High winds, record-breaking cold temps to hit Southern Utah

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook covering the majority of Southern Utah, including freeze warnings and a wind advisory.

According to the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City, the hazardous weather outlook is forecasting “much colder temperatures” for Thursday and Friday in comparison with recent days.

“In fact, records are likely to be set for both coldest high temperature and coldest low,” the advisory states. “A hard freeze is anticipated for all areas but Utah’s Dixie.”

However, while Dixie won’t see the freeze, a wind advisory is in effect for Washington County until midnight Thursday, with forecast winds from the northeast at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

According to the advisory, areas most impacted by winds include north-south oriented canyons, such as along Interstate 15 from Quail Creek State Park northward, areas immediately south of the Pine Valley Mountains, such as Veyo and Gunlock State Park, and the Beaver Dam Wash National Conservation Area.

Temperatures for St. George are forecast to reach a high of 62, with lows in the mid 30s. Cedar City is forecast to see a high of 42 and low of 22 for Thursday, with temperatures expected to drop as low as 16 degrees Friday morning.

The hazardous weather outlook recommends residents in areas under the freeze warning should winterize sprinkler systems, RVs and swap coolers and remove hoses from frost free hose bibs to protect property.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website. Additional information on driving conditions can be found at the UDOT website, as well as UDOT’s Commuterlink for current road and weather conditions, or dial 511.

