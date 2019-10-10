Beer spills all over LDS church parking lot in Sandy after semi crashes

A semi-trailer driver, hauling beer suffered serious injuries after his vehicle rolled over and crashed in a parking lot of a church in Sandy, Utah, Oct. 10, 2019 | Photo by Derek Petersen/KSL-TV - The Deseret News via The Associated Press, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cans of beer have littered the parking lot of a chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a Salt Lake City suburb after a crash involving a semitractor-trailer.

Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said the semi veered and fell from the road and into the church’s parking lot after it was hit by a pickup truck that ran a red light Thursday morning. Beer cans were strewn across the empty church parking lot.

Nielsen said the semi driver was left with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The pickup truck driver wasn’t hurt. Authorities haven’t determined if he will be cited.

The church building wasn’t damaged.

