Public invited to open house for new Washington City-Hurricane joint fire station

ST. GEORGE — A new fire station on the border of Washington City and Hurricane just off state Route 9 is having a ribbon-cutting and open house Thursday.

The new fire station, located at 56 N. Coral Canyon Boulevard next to the Texaco gas station, is a joint venture between Washington City and the Hurricane Valley Fire District.

Firefighters from both agencies will staff the station, which will serve the Coral Canyon area of Washington City and Hurricane’s nearby industrial park where the Walmart Distribution Center, Lighthouse Foods, DATS Trucking and other businesses are located.

“(Hurricane) has as industrial area that needs … additional coverage (and) we need additional coverage in the Coral Canyon area,” Washington City Manager Roger Carter previously said.

The ribbon-cutting will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, with the open house lasting until 7 p.m.

The cost of building the new station has been shared by Washington City and the fire district, with additional cost covered by the state in the form of a $500,000 grant and a 30-year, $1 million loan. Operational cost will also be split between the two parties.

According to a press release for Washington City, the station will be equipped with at least one fire engine pumper, brush truck, an ambulance and other apparatus.

The Washington City Fire Department also recently received a $721,500 SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the press release states.

The grant will cover the salaries and benefits of six new full-time firefighters for the first three years of their employment. The firefighters will be used to help staff the new Coral Canyon fire station as well as a fire station in Washington Fields.

Event details

What: Ribbon cutting and open house for the new Washington City-Hurricane fire station at Carol Canyon.

When: Ribbon cutting at 4 p.m.; open house 4-7 p.m.

Where: 56 N. Coral Canyon Boulevard next to the Texaco gas station, Hurricane.

