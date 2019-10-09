Joseph Paul Smith

Written by Obituaries
October 9, 2019

April 20, 1947 – October 5, 2019

Joseph Paul Smith departed from this life on October 5, 2019, after a long history of health issues. He was born in Ogden, Utah, April 20, 1947, to Joseph Eugene Smith and Jane Poppleton Gunnell.

Joseph was a man of many interests and had many talents, with a great ability to fix anything electronic. During his service in the Army he received a Sharpshooter (Rifle) Commendation, as well as a Lineman Certification. He attended Southern Utah University, and worked as an educator, bus driver and electrician. He loved his pets and the outdoors, especially fishing and shooting. He served as a scout master for many years and loved working with young men.

Joseph was a great son, brother and uncle. He is survived by his siblings: Kathryn Gunnell Wheelwright Page, William A Hunt, Dianna Marie Hunt Keller, and Bertley Jay Hunt. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; and his siblings: Betty Jane Smith, Charles Eugene Smith, Evelyn LaVone Smith Page, and Sheila Mae Smith Fierro.

A visitation will be held in St. George, Utah on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd.

Please join the family in celebrating his life at his funeral services in Ogden, Utah on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ogden 4th Ward Chapel, 2115 Jefferson Avenue. A visitation will be held Friday, prior to services, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at church.  He will be laid to rest next to his mother and siblings in the Ogden City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!