April 20, 1947 – October 5, 2019

Joseph Paul Smith departed from this life on October 5, 2019, after a long history of health issues. He was born in Ogden, Utah, April 20, 1947, to Joseph Eugene Smith and Jane Poppleton Gunnell.

Joseph was a man of many interests and had many talents, with a great ability to fix anything electronic. During his service in the Army he received a Sharpshooter (Rifle) Commendation, as well as a Lineman Certification. He attended Southern Utah University, and worked as an educator, bus driver and electrician. He loved his pets and the outdoors, especially fishing and shooting. He served as a scout master for many years and loved working with young men.

Joseph was a great son, brother and uncle. He is survived by his siblings: Kathryn Gunnell Wheelwright Page, William A Hunt, Dianna Marie Hunt Keller, and Bertley Jay Hunt. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; and his siblings: Betty Jane Smith, Charles Eugene Smith, Evelyn LaVone Smith Page, and Sheila Mae Smith Fierro.

A visitation will be held in St. George, Utah on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd.

Please join the family in celebrating his life at his funeral services in Ogden, Utah on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ogden 4th Ward Chapel, 2115 Jefferson Avenue. A visitation will be held Friday, prior to services, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at church. He will be laid to rest next to his mother and siblings in the Ogden City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.