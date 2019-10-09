October 21, 1928 – October 4, 2019

Joan Little Dickerson was born on October 21, 1928 in Lavaca, Arkansas and entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2019 in St. George, UT.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Tommy Lee Dickerson. Joan is survived by two sons, Terry Dickerson and wife Sherry, of Las Vegas, NV and Roger Dickerson, and wife Maureen of Broomfield, CO. Joan was the loving grandmother of Kathleen Dickerson, Christina Cullers and Brian Dickerson and great-grandmother of LeSean Dickerson. She was loved by all including several nieces and nephews from neighboring states.

She enjoyed many years of traveling and living internationally with her husband and sons and made friends in countries around the world. She cherished all the friendships and continued to stay in touch throughout the years. Joan has lived the past 26 years enjoying the beauty and hospitality of St. George and its residents. She was a shining light to all who knew her and will be deeply missed by those whose lives she touched.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, with a viewing prior to services from 12:00-12:45 p.m. at the Mortuary. Interment will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

