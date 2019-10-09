Gary DuRell DeMille

Written by Obituaries
October 9, 2019

October 24, 1936 – October 4, 2019

Gary DuRell DeMille, 82, passed peacefully at his son’s home on October 4, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born in a log cabin in LaVerkin, Utah to Sheldon and Verda DeMille.

Gary was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gary had a firm testimony of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and he strived to live his life in accordance to their teachings.

He married his high school sweetheart, Beverly, and they would have celebrated their 65th anniversary this month. He and his wife were able to serve two missions to the Philippines.  Gary is survived by his wife, Beverly, brother, Farrell (Carolyn), sister Evelyn (John) Irene, and sister, Verdon (Monte) Smith; children: Lorinda (Jerry) Tidwell, Faylynne (Robert) Argyle, Ben (DeAnn), Kenneth (Laura), and Michael (Debra), with 27 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the La Verkin West Chapel, 70 South 300 West, La Verkin, Utah. A visitation will be prior to services from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the La Verkin City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 435-635-9922. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!