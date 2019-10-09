October 24, 1936 – October 4, 2019

Gary DuRell DeMille, 82, passed peacefully at his son’s home on October 4, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born in a log cabin in LaVerkin, Utah to Sheldon and Verda DeMille.

Gary was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gary had a firm testimony of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and he strived to live his life in accordance to their teachings.

He married his high school sweetheart, Beverly, and they would have celebrated their 65th anniversary this month. He and his wife were able to serve two missions to the Philippines. Gary is survived by his wife, Beverly, brother, Farrell (Carolyn), sister Evelyn (John) Irene, and sister, Verdon (Monte) Smith; children: Lorinda (Jerry) Tidwell, Faylynne (Robert) Argyle, Ben (DeAnn), Kenneth (Laura), and Michael (Debra), with 27 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the La Verkin West Chapel, 70 South 300 West, La Verkin, Utah. A visitation will be prior to services from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the La Verkin City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 435-635-9922. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.