July 22, 1934 – October 3, 2019

Fawn DeMille Barber, 85, passed away peacefully in the arms of her family, from the effects of dementia on October 3, 2019, at the home of her granddaughter in Ivins, Utah where she had been living. Fawn was born July 22, 1934, and raised in Rockville, Utah. The firstborn child of Floyd Higgins and Vilo (Jones) DeMille.

Fawn enjoyed her growing up years and spending time and making memories with her large extended family. She loved going on trappin’ trips with her dad who was a trapper for the government. She cherished her close relationship with her 3 younger sisters Lakoma Brand Tangren, Rosalind (Lynn) Linginfelter and Elaine DeMille all of Henderson, NV. A highlight of Fawn’s life was working as an extra when Hollywood came to town to film in Grafton, Utah. She worked along Veronica Lake and Joel McCrae and thought she was the richest girl in town with her $6.00 a day paycheck.

Fawn met the love of her life Fredrick Webb Barber in typing class while attending Hurricane High School and they were married August 3, 1951 and sealed in the St. George Temple. Two boys soon joined them, Morgan DeMille Barber (Marty) Decatur, AR, and Bradley Fred Barber (Kate) of Medford, Oregon. Fawn and Fred moved to Henderson, NV where they raised their boys and Fawn worked for a time with the Clark County School district and the Gas and Electric Company. Fawn was a gifted artist and painted landscapes and her famous poppy flowers, which she gifted to friends and family. She also pieced and quilted hundreds of quilts which she sold and gave away to many who cherish these works of art. She loved to read, and devoured books. She also loved cheese, all types.

Fawn had a great love and compassion for animals and was everyone’s favorite animal-sitter. Animals were drawn to her. The neighborhood dogs and cats would sneak out of their yards to come over and visit Fawn each day where they were met with lots of love, a belly rub and treats. The local bird and rabbit population would meet Fawn at the bottom of her property at 4 p.m. each day for their daily bread and treats. Fawn loved making new friends, talking on the phone and writing letters to keep old friends and family apprised of the news du jour.

Fawn had a quick wit and loved to joke and laugh. It was one of her greatest attributes and gifts and she possessed this skill up until the very end, always keeping her family in stitches from laughter. She and her sisters performed many-a-skit dressed in the most outlandish costumes for talent shows, church functions and family reunions. Fawn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her testimony of her Heavenly Father and her Savior Jesus Christ was precious to her.

Fawn has been anxiously awaiting her reunion with Fred who preceded her in death, along with her parents and brother, Garrett (stillborn). She leaves behind her two sons and their wives, 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to SunTree Hospice and all of the many friends and family members who helped her in her final years. Your service was greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten.

A viewing will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 1316 S. 400 E., St.George, UT. A graveside services will follow at 12:30 pm at the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com