1 juvenile in custody, 3 others sought in connection to robbery

St. George Police vehicles, date and location not specified | File photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A group of approximately four juveniles has been identified in connection to an alleged robbery that occurred just after noon Tuesday at 210 N. Mall Drive.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News that the suspects range in age between 14-17. Three were male, one female. One of the boys has been taken to juvenile detention and charged with the crime. The identities of the additional suspects are known, and police are following up on locating them. Additional charges are pending.

Two juvenile victims, ages 14 and 15 were injured during the robbery; however, Atkin said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Cellphones and shoes were taken during the robbery.

