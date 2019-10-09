Snow Canyon High School cross-country ‘Color Run’ to benefit athletes with financial difficulties

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Everyone is invited to come dressed in white and leave covered in color – all while helping a good cause – at Snow Canyon High School cross-country running team’s inaugural “Color Run” fundraising event.

Event organizer Theresa Fife, whose family of runners includes a senior on the high school team and a 6th and 8th grader on the Snow Canyon Middle School’s roster, told St. George News she thinks the color run is going to be a great time helping kids in the community.

Fife said that after talking to coaches at both schools where her children attend, she discovered there are some kids that want to participate on the team but unfortunately do not have the needed finances. She thought to herself, “These kids shouldn’t be missing out on these amazing opportunities because they can’t afford it.”

Her son absolutely loves running, she said, and as part of a team like cross-country, he has developed life skills that are invaluable.

She decided at that point that they needed an annual fundraiser to gather funds for kids that can’t afford to pay for their uniforms and other expenses “so that they still have an opportunity to participate and gain valuable life experiences — being part of a team and that sense of belonging.”

She said it just made sense to do a fun run, adding that she had never participated in a color run before but heard they were awesome.

Geared for individuals and families of all ages and fitness levels, participants may run, walk or stroll the 1-mile and 5K courses. The races will begin at Snow Canyon High School and follow the path students use when they host cross-country meets, she said. It begins by the football field, runs around the school, down through the nearby wash, up to the city park and back around.

People running the 1-mile course will have two color stations to run through, and those taking on the 5K challenge will have five stations of getting blasted with colors.

Fife said people have already been contacting her expressing their excitement and enthusiasm to participate and wondering how to get registered.

“I’m hoping that people will come out and just have fun and generate a lot of revenue for kids that want to participate in the program but just don’t feel like they have the finances to do it.”

Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. on race day, Oct. 26, at Snow Canyon High School. The colors begin flying 45 minutes later.

Proceeds will benefit the Snow Canyon middle and high school teams and those students that couldn’t otherwise afford being on the team to help them “not miss out on anything,” Fife said.

The cost of the race is $10 per person or $45 for families, which includes one packet of color. Additional packets of color will be available for $2 each while supplies last. The first 100 runners to sign up will receive a free T-shirt. All runners will be entered to win great prizes at the event.

Snow Canyon High School is located at 1385 N. 2400 West, St. George. For questions call Fife at 435-703-5101 or email trisfife@hotmail.com.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

