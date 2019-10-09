TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | October 11 – October 13
Art
- Wednesday-Saturday, various times | St. George Literary Arts Festival 2019 | Admission: Various | Location: St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Art in Kayenta Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Kayenta Art Scene & Center for the Arts, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Monthly Kids Craft Night | Admission: $25 | Location: Washington City Community Center.
- Friday, 5 p.m., through Saturday, noon | Craft Learning Camp | Admission: $20 | Location: Elite Learning Center, 390 W. State St., B1 & B2, Hurricane.
- Friday, 5 p.m., through Saturday, 4 p.m. | Three Perspectives Earth and Sky | Admission: Free | Location: Illume Gallery of Fine Art, 29 W. 200 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | LHS: Sundials – Solar Time | Admission: Free | Location: 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Fall StampFest | Admission: $60 | Location: Desert Garden Inn, 1450 S. Hilton Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 3-5 p.m. | Henna Happy Hour | Admission: $5 stencils, $10 freehand | Location: 459 N. 1300 East, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 2-4 p.m. | PCT – CNA Open House | Admission: Free | Location: 652 S. Medical Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Stress and Anxiety Workshop | Admission: $25 | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 South, Suite 204 bldg 23, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Resume/Job Search Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Deaf and Hard Of Hearing Program, 1067 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 1 p.m. | Making History Come Alive by Jerry Borrowman | Admission: Free | Location: DSU, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Public Power Day 2019 | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, St. George.
- Saturday, 3-4:15 p.m. | BUTI Basics Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday-Sunday, 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m. | The Magic of Writing 2-Day Masterclass | Admission: $310 | Location: Wingate By Wyndham, 144 W. Brigham Road, St. George.
- Sunday, 9-11 a.m. | KUER Mug Stop: Affogato West in St. George | Admission: Various | Location: Affogato West, 214 N. 1000 East, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Benefit Concert-Operation Underground Railroad | Admission: Donation | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Magic Show | Admission: Free | Location: Grace Baptist Church, 1190 E. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Friday, 7:30-9:45 p.m. | SGMT presents “The Spitfire Grill” | Admission: Various | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | Tigers Be Still | Admission: $5 | Location: SUU Black Box, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | BIG: The Musical | Admission: Various | Location: The Stage Door Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Spookytown Fair | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Town Square, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, various times | Utah Shakespeare Festival – Hamlet | Admission: Various | Location: Utah Shakespeare Festival, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-4:45 p.m. | Witches Showcase Saturdays | Admission: Various | Location: Staheli Family Farm, Washington City.
- Saturday, 6:30-11 p.m. | The HaHa-lloween show | Admission: $10 advance, $15 door | Location: Improv Dixie, 175 N. 1000 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Into the Woods | Admission: $15 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
Family
- Friday, 2-7 p.m. | Harvest Fest | Admission: Various | Location: Nature Hills Farm, 4326 N. 2100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 2-9 p.m. | Fall Festival: Pumpkin Patch, Haunted Shed, & Maze | Admission: Various | Location: Sher-A-Farm, 2129 N. 3100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 3-5 p.m. | Movies at the Mall | Admission: Free | Location:Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 East Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 3-5 p.m. | Halloween Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Library Washington County System, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 3-5 p.m. | Pumpkin Carving Contest | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Library Washington County System, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Haunted Homestead | Admission: $5 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8 a.m to noon | Paddlefest For Operation Underground Railroad | Admission: $25-95 | Location: DIG Paddlesports Kayak & SUP Rentals, Quail Creek State Park, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7:20 p.m. | October House Show | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
Foods/vendors/crafts
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | The Downtown Farmers’ Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers’ Market, 2 W. St George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Glendale Apple Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Glendale.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Petco Adoption | Admission: Various | Location: 765 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | The New Harmony Apple Festival and Fall Harvest 2019 | Admission: Free | Location: 133 E. Center St., New Harmony.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | RSQ Panda Express Fundraiser | Admission: Various | Location: Panda Express, 1091 N. Bluff St., Suite 104, St. George.
- Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Vegan Potluck | Admission: Free | Location: 245 W. 200 North, St. George.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Mimosa Brunch | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Freedom to Choose Fundraiser | Admission: $5 | Location: Courtyard Cedar City, 1294 S. Interstate Drive, Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Josh Warburton | Admission: Various | Location: 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Chenille Saunders Family – The Spirit of America | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Icama presents Quicksand Soup! | Admission: $5 | Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. | SGO production of La Boheme by Puccini | Admission: Various | Location: Kayenta Art Scene & Center for the Arts, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Ambient Night Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Chuckwalla Trail, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ AMB- Friday Nights at Mikes Tavern | Admission: No cover | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Laura Ash & Inferno | Admission: Free | Location: River Lounge, Virgin River Casino, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Hal Savar Experience | Admission: Free | Location: Skydome Lounge – CasaBlanca, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Back At Angelica’s Mexican grill | Admission: No cover | Location: Angelica’s Mexican Grill, 101 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Tennile Coello – A Night at the Theater | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Music with Art Cowles | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., Suite 1, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11:30 p.m. | Amusement Co Presents: Brother. | Admission: $8.79 | Location: 879 E. Tabernacle St., St George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6 p.m. | ASL Social Night at Iceberg | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Deaf and Hard Of Hearing Program, 1067 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Karaoke Every Friday | Admission: No cover | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. | Zombie Rampage Paintball Hunt at Staheli Family Farm! | Admission: $20 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | Fiesta Fright | Admission: Various | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Kimberbell Spooky Soiree | Admission: $119 | Location: Quilted Works, 140 N. 400, St. George.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. | At the Movies | Admission: Free | Location: The Springs Church, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Dixie vs Canyon View – Homecoming | Admission: Free | Location: Walt Brooks Stadium, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Dixie vs Hurricane High School | Admission: Free | Location: Walt Brooks Stadium, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. | Saturday Grocery Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle, 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Yoga in The Bowl at Sand Hollow Resort sponsored by Granogi | Admission: $15-20 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. | Mountain Biking Bearclaw Poppy | Admission: $10 | Location: DSU Outdoor Recreation, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | SUU vs Montana State | Admission: Various | Location: America First Event Center, 351 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6:30-10 p.m. | Night Climbing at Chuckwalla | Admission: Free | Location: Chuckwalla Trail, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. | October Full Moon Labyrinth Walk | Admission: $13 | Location: Utah Goddess Temple, 5472 N. 3575 West, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 7-9 p.m. | Full Moon Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: $25 | Location: Downtown Yoga Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Sunday, 8 p.m. | Moonlight Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle, 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Sunday-Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | 3Day “Columbus Day Tour” | Admission: $680 | Location: Hurricane.
