St. George Literary Arts Festival kicks off with book launch from Terry Tempest Williams

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Literary Arts Festival begins this week and runs through Saturday, boasting an array of globally renowned authors and presenters in a multitude of literary art forms.

The festival starts Tuesday with Terry Tempest Williams launching her latest book, “Erosions: Essays of Undoing,” on the Dixie State University Campus at the Jeffery R. Holland Building at 7 p.m. in the Zion Room 527. The event is free and open to the public.

According to a press release for the festival, topics for workshops held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings include “Self Publishing Tactics: Print, Ebooks, Audiobooks,” “Make Your Life Read Like a Novel” and “Writing a Proposal for a Non-Fiction Book.” The workshops will be held at the Book Bungalow, 94 West Tabernacle in St. George, beginning at 7 p.m. each evening. There will also be activities for kids throughout the week.

Saturday will host a full day of workshops, starting off at 10 a.m. with keynote speaker Christopher Phillips, founder of Socrates Café – Democracy Café and author of many critically acclaimed books. Phillips will speak in the Udvar-Hazy Building on the DSU campus and will address participants about using words to empower communities.

Workshops continue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in four categories Saturday:

Nonfiction and memoir.

Fiction and script-writing.

Poetry and poets.

Publishing: marketing and branding.

Workshop topics include:

“Juanita Brooks/Fawn Brody: Who’s the Real Historian.”

“Writing Fiction that Sells.”

“Taking the Torture Out of Poetry Analysis.”

“The Importance of Writing Badly.”

During this year’s festival, Utah authors will meet children and young adults at schools in Washington County and for “Storytime” at various libraries. An author presentation titled “Five Secrets to Reading and Writing” will be held Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at the Washington County Library on 300 E. 200 North, St. George.

Additionally, an “Art to Poetry Competition” brings poetry and artists together in 20 renditions of talent. Winners will be announced at Tuesday evening’s event.

Registration is available online.

