Police: Driver cited after failing to yield to oncoming traffic

ST. GEORGE — First responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Sunset Boulevard just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter told St. George News a white GMC pickup was traveling south on 1400 West when the driver approached the intersection with Sunset Boulevard.

The truck stopped at the stop sign, expecting to make a left-hand turn, and waited for another car to turn right onto 1400 West. The driver of the truck, not noticing a white Toyota Camry driving west in the innermost lane on Sunset Boulevard, began to make a left-hand turn, traveling in front of the Toyota.

The Toyota struck the truck on the driver’s side, damaging the passenger vehicle to the extent that it couldn’t be driven away from the scene.

Bangerter said traffic has increased due to the number of people heading to work and school, and with visitors from the St. George Marathon and Huntsman Senior Games.

“Make sure that we’re paying attention to the little things,” Bangerter said. “Make sure we’re stopping, looking both directions, making sure that it’s clear before you pull out. We need to make sure that we’re paying attention to this stuff so we’re not ending up in a collision.

The 17-year-old driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries, including a laceration on his shin and slight neck pain. He received medical attention at the scene of the collision and refused to be transported to the hospital. The driver of the truck was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

