Police: Driver cited after failing to yield to oncoming traffic

Written by Ryann Richardson
October 8, 2019

ST. GEORGE — First responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Sunset Boulevard just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter told St. George News a white GMC pickup was traveling south on 1400 West when the driver approached the intersection with Sunset Boulevard.

The truck stopped at the stop sign, expecting to make a left-hand turn, and waited for another car to turn right onto 1400 West. The driver of the truck, not noticing a white Toyota Camry driving west in the innermost lane on Sunset Boulevard, began to make a left-hand turn, traveling in front of the Toyota.

The Toyota struck the truck on the driver’s side, damaging the passenger vehicle to the extent that it couldn’t be driven away from the scene.

First responders respond to a two-vehicle collision on Sunset Boulevard, St. George, Utah, Oct. 8, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

Bangerter said traffic has increased due to the number of people heading to work and school, and with visitors from the St. George Marathon and Huntsman Senior Games.

“Make sure that we’re paying attention to the little things,” Bangerter said. “Make sure we’re stopping, looking both directions, making sure that it’s clear before you pull out. We need to make sure that we’re paying attention to this stuff so we’re not ending up in a collision.

The 17-year-old driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries, including a laceration on his shin and slight neck pain. He received medical attention at the scene of the collision and refused to be transported to the hospital. The driver of the truck was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery. 

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Averee Ryann Richardson was raised in central Ohio and graduated with her bachelor of science degree from Dixie State University in 2019. She is the former editor-in-chief of Dixie State University's student-run news organization, the Dixie Sun News; she also served as the news organization's news editor in past years. When she is not chasing news or networking, Averee enjoys spending time with her family and two rambunctious dogs, Malibu and Mookie.

Email: rrichardson@stgnews.com
Twitter: @AvereeRyann@stgnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!