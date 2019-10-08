LaVerkin Police locate man wanted on weapon, drug charges after he evaded arrest for 2 days

ST. GEORGE — LaVerkin City Police have arrested a man who they say evaded authorities for almost two days.

According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 27-year-old Andrew Wayne Baird was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after evading arrest at a local business days earlier.

An officer approached Baird and another man in the parking lot of Farmer’s Market late Friday evening and struck up a conversation. The men told the officer they were walking to the store and gave her their names.

Upon investigating the men, she found one had a warrant out for his arrest and the other — later identified as Baird — had allegedly given her false information. The officer entered the store and spoke to the man with the warrant as Baird attempted to exit the store.

More officers arrived on scene and commanded Baird to place his hands on the merchandise next to where they were standing, but the suspect ran through the store and used another exit to flee from police, according to the arrest statement.

Although police were unable to locate him that night, Baird left a backpack at the front of the store when he ran in, and officers found his identification and a financial card reportedly belonging to another person.

Police say Baird had tried to sell a 22 Ruger handgun to another resident; as a restricted person, it is unlawful for him to possess or have access to a firearm.

The man who was with Baird the night he fled from police led authorities to the residence where he said Baird was trying to sell the weapon. The homeowner advised police that Baird was not at the residence but he had left a bag there and they did not want his belonging’s in their home. Police searched the bag and found the firearm wrapped in a plastic bag as well as several checks written to a female resident and the her identification.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that Baird had allegedly broken into the home of a man he had completed work for and stole his financial card and his wife’s checks and identification. They are pressing charges, according to the probable cause statement.

Sunday afternoon, police were advised that Baird appeared to enter a residence in LaVerkin. Police asked for additional officers to respond, and they were able to locate Baird and place him under arrest.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Springdale Police Department and the Hurricane City Police Department assisted the LaVerkin City Police in the arrest.

Baird was booked into the Washington County Correctional Facility and now faces four felony charges and three misdemeanor charges. Officials charged the suspect with a second-degree felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and three third-degree felony counts of unlawful acquisition or possession of a financial card, burglary and failure to stop or respond at the command of police.

Baird is also charged with two class A misdemeanor counts of possessing false personal information with the intent to be another actual person and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, as well as a class B misdemeanor count of theft by receiving stolen property.

Officials have applied for his continued detention, stating that Baird constitutes a substantial danger to the community, is likely a flight risk and had committed the felony charges while on probation.

Fifth District Judge Eric Ludlow previously signed Baird’s arrest in the amount of $5,000 cash-only bail.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.