Police identify Idaho man killed in powered parachute accident near Green River

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police have identified an Idaho man who was killed when his powered parachute crashed in Southern Utah.

Authorities say 68-year-old Rodney Pridmore died when his aircraft crashed just before noon Saturday at the San Rafael Swell, a geological formation west of Green River.

Police say Pridmore was one of five men who used powered parachutes to travel from the Huntington Airport approximately 50 miles north of the San Rafael Swell to Sid and Charley, a pair of red sandstone rock towers in the swell.

Authorities say Pridmore was the first in the air around noon.

He radioed the group to report problems with his powered parachute, which consists of a frame, small engine, wheels and a parachute.

Police say Pridmore then crashed and died upon impact.

According to a report from Fox13Now, the Emery County Sheriff’s office stated the initial investigation indicated there was a problem with the rope and pulley steering system. The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to investigate the accident.

