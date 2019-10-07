Police: Suspect at large after hitting man with rock and stealing his car

ST. GEORGE — A suspect is still at large after allegedly clobbering a man with a rock and stealing his car early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a scene just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning where a man reported that someone had hit him and stolen his truck, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

The man had been sitting in his white Toyota Tundra at one of the lookouts on Red Hills Parkway near 900 East when the incident occurred. It is unclear if the victim was alone at the time of the event.

The man said that an unknown person hit him over the head with a rock before taking the vehicle.

“The victim said he’d been hit in the head with a rock, and he had injuries consistent with that,” Atkin said.

The victim was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

Police are still looking to identify the suspect, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. George Police dispatch at 435-627-4300.

