Motorcycle crash on Sand Hollow Road sends man to hospital

ST. GEORGE — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after driving off the road Monday afternoon.
The motorcyclist was traveling with another man on a separate bike heading north on Sand Hollow Road when his red Harley Davidson went off the road, Hurricane Police Officer Ken Thompson said.
“For an unknown reason, one of the motorcycles left the roadway,” Thompson said.
The crash threw the 60-year-old male rider off the bike, leaving him with unknown injuries. The man was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment.
“He was alive and semi-conscious when he was transported,” Thompson said.
The man is a resident of Washington City and was riding with a relative when the crash occurred.
The rider was wearing his helmet at the time of the incident.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Officers at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane, Utah, Oct. 7, 2019 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News
