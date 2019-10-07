May 7, 1938 – Oct. 3, 2019

Elizabeth Carlene Lust, age 81, passed away peacefully Oct. 3, 2019, in St. George, Utah, surrounded by her friends. She was born on May 7, 1938, in Oakdale, California. Her parents were Carl and Annabelle Trink.

She married Stanley W. Lust on April 13, 1957. Stan died on July 19, 2011 in St. George.

Carlene was a joy to be around. The life of the party. She worked as an interior decorator for years and had a natural talent for design and colors. She and Stan were avid golfers and traveled the country and Hawaii in search of the ultimate golf experience. Notice how she kept her head down and eye on the ball in the photo below.

Pebble Beach held a special place. They loved their golfing friends. After a day of golf, it was usually happy hour and dinner then early to bed and early to rise to make their next tee time.

One of their destinations was St. George and they fell in love with the place and eventually moved there. Hawaii was a special place for her and her family to vacation. She was super competitive and could beat you at anything she picked up.

She grew to love playing pickle ball and was always making new friends either on the courts or at the dog park where she took her beloved dog, Jones.

She bravely battled cancer the last few years until she passed. A special thanks to her friends Brad and Dena, Carol and Tom, Anna Marie, Marsha (Madison), Betty and Rondi who all looked after her and provided support. Also a thank you to the cancer specialists at the Dixie Regional Medical Center.

She is survived by her daughters Crystal Lust Hollis and Diane Lust McCarthy both of Modesto California where Carlene and her husband Stan raised their family. She has two grandkids, Kyle and Tiffany (Matt), and 7 great grandkids all in the Modesto area and one great grandchild (Madison) in St. George. Tiffany and Matt have another great grand baby on the way. She is also survived by 2 stepbrothers Monty and Robert.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Stan, daughter Brenda and grandson Keith (Summer).

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. at the New Promise Lutheran Church. 244 South Valley View Drive, St. George, Utah.

Burial will be on Oct. 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery located at 32053 McCabe Road in Santa Nella, California.