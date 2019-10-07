Semi carrying oversize load overturns on St. George Boulevard

ST. GEORGE — Eastbound traffic on the St. George Boulevard overpass was partially obstructed after officials called a crane to clear up an overturned semitractor-trailer Monday morning.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said the semi took the southbound exit from Interstate 15 and was turning east onto the St. George Boulevard interchange when the trailer’s oversize load shifted. The shift caused the vehicle to lose its balance, and it fell onto its passenger side.

Speed was a factor, Atkin said, but the driver did not exceed the posted speed limit.

“And when you say speed, people think,’ Oh, they were going too fast,’” she said. “That may not necessarily be the case.”

The truck was hauling a heat exchanger from Wisconsin at the time of the accident.

There were two occupants in the vehicle: the Florida driver and his wife. No injuries were reported, Atkin said.

The couple was heading to Planet Fitness to exercise and shower before continuing their drive.

The driver was cited for driving too fast with the given conditions.

Traffic was impacted over an hour as officials tried to clear the scene. The innermost lane of eastbound traffic was impacted before the crane arrived, which blocked two of the three lanes of traffic driving east.

