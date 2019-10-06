Couple extricated from pickup, transported to hospital following 2-vehicle crash on SR-9

HURRICANE — Two occupants were trapped and had to be extricated before being transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on state Route 9 Saturday morning.

A few minutes after 10 a.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash reported at the intersection of state Route 9 and South 2600 West where they found both vehicles blocking the intersection, one of which was a red Ford Pickup truck with a couple trapped inside of the mangled vehicle.

Firefighters using hydraulic rescue tools cut the top of the truck’s cab open to finally free the couple who were then transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The driver of the second vehicle, a Dodge Caravan, was not transported to the hospital.

Westbound lanes were blocked in initially until traffic was diverted into a single lane while southbound traffic on 2600 was completely blocked off while responders tended to to the scene.

Both vehicles were destroyed in the crash and subsequently towed from the scene.

The Hurricane Police Department, Hurricane Valley Fire District and the Utah Highway Patrol responded to assist. An official account of the crash was not available at the time of this report.

This was the third significant crash on SR-9 since Thursday, when a four-vehicle pileup was reported shortly after 9 a.m. The crash sent five to the hospital, including two small children.

On Friday, a Chrysler SUV was southbound on 5300 West just north of the intersection of SR-9 when the driver experienced a medical episode, authorities said. And instead of continuing into oncoming traffic, the driver veered off the road and ended up crashing into an embankment next to the highway.

