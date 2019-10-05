Region 9 football recap: A night of blowouts

ST. GEORGE — Friday was a night of blowouts, with region-leading Pine View winning at Hurricane, Dixie and Snow Canyon both winning big at home and Desert Hills rolling over Crimson Cliffs on a neutral field.

Following are recaps of Friday night’s action:

Pine View 56, Hurricane 19

At Hurricane, the Pine View Panthers stayed unbeaten in Region 9 play with a decisive win over the Tigers.

Pine View scored three TDs in the opening quarter, starting with a 35-yard run by Jacob Nobili, followed by two scoring passes from quarterback Macloud Crowton, the first going to Daylor Rymer and the second to Michael Moore.

After the Panthers had gone ahead 14-0, Hurricane’s Luke Wright scored on a 21-yard run to put the Tigers on the scoreboard.

With just under 5:00 left in the second quarter, Hurricane’s Conner Nielson broke through for a 2-yard scoring run. The ensuing PAT kick brought the Tigers within 8 points, 21-13.

Less than a minute later, however, the Panthers found the end zone again thanks to a 61-yard scoring pass from Crowton to Dominique McKenzie. Shortly thereafter, Enoch Takau capped off yet another Panther scoring drive with a 2-yard TD run to give Pine View a 35-13 lead at halftime.

“Our offense definitely was clicking tonight, which was great,” Pine View receivers coach Ben Meier told St. George News after the game. “We really game-planned well against their defense that came out and did some different things. We were able to adjust real quick. Getting the ball in the end zone, that was the biggest thing. We knew against a team like Hurricane that wants to hang onto the ball as long as they can, if we can get up on the scoreboard as quick as we can, that puts a lot of pressure on them and that’s what we were able to do.”

Takau added another rushing TD at the beginning of the third quarter, this one from 24 yards out, putting Pine View ahead 42-13. Hurricane responded with a scoring drive of its own, culminating in another TD run by Wright. The 2-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the Tigers down 42-19 with just under 7:00 left in the third.

Pine View’s Izaiah Moten ran the ensuing kickoff back to the Hurricane 15-yard line, but the Panthers couldn’t capitalize that time, fumbling the ball away a couple plays later. Hurricane then drove the length of the field, using up the remaining time in the third quarter and making it as far as the Pine View 5-yard line. However, a couple of back-to-back penalties moved the ball back so that it was 1st-and-goal on the 25, and the Tigers were ultimately forced to punt on 4th-and-goal from the 40-yard line.

Pine View then scored on its next possession, with Takau scrambling for another long run, followed by a 36-yard scoring run by sophomore Byron Cullison. Late in the fourth, the Panthers tacked on their final TD, a 30-yard reception from Crowton to Moten that put Pine View ahead 56-19.

Hurricane’s last attempt to score was thwarted by Christopher Caver’s interception in the end zone, which he ran back out to the 25-yard line. The Panthers then let the clock run out to end the game.

All told, eight different Panther players scored, led by Takau, who had two TDs, and kicker AJ McCarroll went 8-for-8 on extra point attempts. Six other Pine View players scored one TD apiece, with Crowton finishing with four touchdown passes. The Panthers never punted during the game.

Assistant coach Meier gave Crowton’s father, offensive coordinator Gary Crowton, plenty of credit.

“Coach Crowton’s good about picking apart the defense. He can find out who it is that they are trying to double team, and then we’ll give other guys the chance,” Meier said. “We ran the ball really well tonight and we threw it well. Macloud Crowton knows how to read out the defense and our receivers were catching the ball, and that’s what we’re good at.”

The Panthers improved their region-leading record to 6-0 with one regular season game remaining, a home contest against Desert Hills next Friday.

“We know that’s the last game standing in our way for the region championship, and we know they’re a really good team,” coach Meier said of Desert Hills. “They’re well-coached and they’ve got some really good players, but I think our boys will be up for the challenge. There’ll be ready. It’s on our own home field. It’ll be senior night. A good way to send them off against that team. We’re looking forward to another good matchup next Friday.”

Hurricane, which dropped to 1-5 in Region 9 play with the loss, plays at Dixie next Friday at 7 p.m.

— written by Jeff Richards

Snow Canyon 55, Cedar 10

In a game that seemed to go Snow Canyon’s way, the Warriors jumped on the Cedar Reds from the start.

With a number of turnovers, Snow Canyon was able to capitalize, taking a fumble recovery in for a touchdown, and a couple of big returns on interceptions. One of those interceptions was a pick six for Cole Warner. The senior proceeded to take the ball and dunk it through the uprights.

It was a laid back game for the Warriors, as they came out to a jukebox booming rap music, and played relaxed throughout, and not necessarily in a bad way.

Landon Frei accounted for four of Snow Canyon’s eight touchdowns, and was a perfect 7-7 on the night.

Overall, Mike Esplin was surprised by the game. He thought it was going to be a back and forth battle, but the Warriors came out and handled business. This wasn’t like their game last week against Crimson Cliffs where they went up early, and let off. Snow Canyon had the peddle to the metal the entire game, and the final score showed it.

48 of their 55 points were scored in the first half, and the Snow Canyon defense held Cedar to just a field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Reds quarterback Jaron Garrett went out early in the game, and did not return. The Warriors were also able to silence Kolby White and Kolbe Meek, who have been spark plugs for the Reds all year.

Cedar coach Josh Bennett made it clear that this wasn’t their night, and they didn’t come ready to play. The Reds have proven they can be an offensive machine throughout the season, they just didn’t have it greased up on Friday.

Cedar plays at Crimson Cliffs next week while Snow Canyon finishes the season at Canyon View.

–written by Ryne Williams

Dixie 49, Canyon View 0

The Flyers silenced the Falcons as Reggie Graff led the way with three touchdown passes and a huge throw to Walden for an 88 yard touchdown. Tyler Walden also contributed on defense, taking an interception 69 yards to the house. Keaton Schweitzer also had two rushing touchdowns on the night.

Dixie was up 35-0 at the half, and continued playing well into the second, winning 49-0 over Canyon View.

Canyon View has a home game next week against Snow Canyon, and Dixie will be at home against Hurricane.

Desert Hills 35, Crimson Cliffs 13

At Dixie State University, the Desert Hills Thunder rolled to a 35-13 win over Crimson Cliffs.

Logan Wilstead had his fingerprints all over this game, contributing four of the five touchdowns for the Thunder while throwing for 387 yards. A big momentum swing for the Thunder came on their second score of the night, a 75-yard punt return from Braxton Turnbow, and Desert Hills never looked back.

Desert Hills went into the half up 21-0.

Crimson Cliffs scored first in the second half on a Chase Hansen 25-yard pass to Ammon Smith for a touchdown.

The Mustangs would score one more time in the second half, but it would not be enough, as Desert Hills won 35-13.

Crimson Cliffs plays on the road against Cedar next week, while Desert Hills plays first place Pine View.

This will be a big game for Pine View and Desert Hills. With a Thunder win over Pine View, and a Dixie win, there would be a three-way tie for first in the region. This will have some playoff implications on the line, as well as a share of first place in the region.

Region 9 football standings (as of Oct. 4)

Pine View 6-0 (7-1) — 4A RPI #4 (Tie) Dixie 5-1 (5-3) — 4A RPI #6 (Tie) Desert Hills 5-1 (5-3) — 4A RPI #8 Snow Canyon 3-3 (4-4) — 4A RPI #11 Cedar City 2-4 (3-5) — 4A RPI #13 (Tie) Crimson Cliffs 1-5 (1-7) — 4A RPI #19 (Tie) Hurricane 1-5 (1-7) — 4A RPI #21 (Tie) Canyon View 1-5 (1-7) — 4A RPI #18

